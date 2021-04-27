Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,356. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $191.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

