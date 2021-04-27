Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 530 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 741% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

Shares of CYTK opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.