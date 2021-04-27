Traders Buy High Volume of TransUnion Put Options (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,047 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 803% compared to the typical volume of 116 put options.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.