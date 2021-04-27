Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRNS shares. Sidoti cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $373.42 million, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

