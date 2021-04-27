Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $56.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.42 million, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.