Transcodium (TNS) Market Cap Tops $223,296.03

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 118.3% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $223,296.03 and $4,607.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

