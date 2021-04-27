TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.29.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $603.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.62 and a 52-week high of $633.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $603.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.16.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.