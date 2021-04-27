TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Down 7.6%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 13,927,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $314.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 281,164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

