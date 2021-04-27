TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-3.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

