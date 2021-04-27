TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.949-2.992 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

TransUnion stock opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.58.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.