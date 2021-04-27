TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $744 million-$754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.63 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.450-3.580 EPS.

TRU traded up $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.58.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.