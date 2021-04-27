TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

NYSE:TRU traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, hitting $104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,651. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

