TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. 862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,009. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $415.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at $4,955,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

