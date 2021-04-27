Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $1.73 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $17,539.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00279258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.30 or 0.01049407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00736277 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.07 or 0.99808358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

