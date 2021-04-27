Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. 510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

