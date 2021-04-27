Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Trex makes up about 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.67% of Trex worth $177,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Trex by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TREX traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. 4,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

