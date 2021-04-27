Tribe Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.93 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $355.58 million and approximately $31.93 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00066713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00063394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.91 or 0.00783828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,453.00 or 0.08100056 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

