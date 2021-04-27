Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,981 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.98% of Tribune Publishing worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.22. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $192.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.