Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.46

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.46 and last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 36896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

