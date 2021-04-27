Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 61,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,318,949 shares.The stock last traded at $9.13 and had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The company has a market cap of $948.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 573,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

