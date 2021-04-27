TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.860 EPS.

TNET traded down $6.55 on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 659,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,657. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

