TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) PT Raised to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE TNET traded down $6.33 on Tuesday, hitting $77.97. 2,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

