TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.420-3.900 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.
Shares of TNET stock traded down $6.55 on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 659,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $87.60.
In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
