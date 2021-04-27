TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.420-3.900 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $6.55 on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 659,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

