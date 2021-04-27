Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,197.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

