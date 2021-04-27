Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,197.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
