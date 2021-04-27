Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 130,594 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 3.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.47. The company had a trading volume of 339,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,396. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.