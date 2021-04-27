Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $19.92 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,648 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for about 2.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Cerner worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $3,490,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 238,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 172,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Cerner by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 42,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Cerner by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,702. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

