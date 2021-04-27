Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $22.37 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170,569 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises approximately 3.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of IHS Markit worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.69. 9,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.95 and a 12-month high of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.