Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $26.26 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for approximately 3.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Chemed worth $26,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chemed by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,789,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $464.44. 254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,007. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $411.81 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

