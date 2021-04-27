Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Purchases 16,853 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. KB Financial Group makes up approximately 11.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.41% of KB Financial Group worth $83,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,271. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

