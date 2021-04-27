Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78,909 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up about 3.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $25,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.04. 6,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,045. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $256.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

