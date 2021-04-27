Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 148,630 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148,630 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren accounts for approximately 3.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.27% of Ralph Lauren worth $24,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Barclays lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of RL traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.63. 16,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,752. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -100.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $129.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

