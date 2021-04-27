Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 207,551 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 207,551 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for 3.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Hologic worth $24,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.46. 32,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

