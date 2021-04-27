TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSC. B. Riley upped their price target on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,184,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,889,000 after buying an additional 1,079,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 1,033,664.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 692,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 692,555 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 645,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 385,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 1,932.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 347,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.