Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.50.

Shares of TSU stock traded up C$7.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$126.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$38.21 and a one year high of C$129.99.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 5.6300002 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

