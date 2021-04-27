Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Down to $91.65

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.65, but opened at $89.00. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $89.28, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $390,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $65,921,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.