TRON (TRX) Market Cap Reaches $9.01 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.01 billion and approximately $3.23 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001214 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000596 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002421 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON's total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON's official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON's official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

