True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$614.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.91 and a 1-year high of C$7.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNT.UN shares. Laurentian cut True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective (up previously from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

