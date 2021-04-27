True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.16

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.16 and last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 40199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

TNT.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective (up from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.71.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.24 million and a P/E ratio of 15.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.13%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.