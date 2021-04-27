TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $818.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in TrueBlue by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.