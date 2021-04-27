TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:TBI traded up $4.98 on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. 9,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $994.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.55.
In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.