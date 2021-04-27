TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TBI traded up $4.98 on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. 9,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $994.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

