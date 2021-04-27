TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 4589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at $2,188,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in TrueBlue by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $991.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

