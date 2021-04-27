TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 4589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.
The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at $2,188,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in TrueBlue by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market cap of $991.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.
TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.