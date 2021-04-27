TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.82 million-$513.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.87 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:TBI traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,427. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

