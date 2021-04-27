TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of TBI opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $818.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

