TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.
Shares of TBI opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $818.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
