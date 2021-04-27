Truist Boosts Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $77.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.20. 2,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

