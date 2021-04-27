Truist Cuts Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Price Target to $51.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $122,333,000. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,669 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $44,394,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,273,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $23,319,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

