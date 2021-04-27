Truist Financial Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $70.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $62.08. 419,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,036. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $8,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,681,969 shares of company stock valued at $302,893,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 157,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

