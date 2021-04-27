Truist Increases Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $120.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ CZR traded up $4.82 on Tuesday, reaching $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,160. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $15,112,600 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.