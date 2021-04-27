Truist Increases PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $45.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PACW stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,370. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $906,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 243,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 164,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

