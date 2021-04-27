Truist Lowers Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Hold

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $176.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $155.00. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

