Truist Securiti Comments on EQT Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $89,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

